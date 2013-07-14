FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian army chief says no group barred from politics
July 14, 2013

Egyptian army chief says no group barred from politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters, who are against former President Mohamed Mursi, shout slogans during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday no group would be barred from participating in politics.

In a speech, he also defended the army’s decision to remove Mohamed Mursi from power, saying the deposed president had lost legitimacy because of mass demonstrations against him.

“Every political force without exception and without exclusion must realize that an opportunity is available for everyone in political life and no ideological movement is prevented from participating.”

Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Peter Graff

