Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform evening prayers at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor on Sunday ordered that the assets of 14 Muslim Brotherhood leaders, including its head Mohamed Badie, be frozen, judicial sources said.

Also included in the measure were his deputy, Khairat El-Shater, and the deputy head of the Brotherhood’s political party, Essam El-Erian, the sources added.