#World News
December 8, 2012 / 12:32 PM / in 5 years

Egypt army statement balanced, says Muslim Brotherhood official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior Muslim Brotherhood official said on Saturday a statement by Egypt’s military calling for dialogue was a welcome step in helping to end a political crisis that did not take sides.

Abdel Khaleq Al-Sherif, a senior official in the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi into elected office, said the statement was “balanced”, adding it was right for the military “not (to engage) in political maneuvers”.

The statement “announces that the army’s loyalty is to the people and this is good,” he told Reuters.

Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

