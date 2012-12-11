FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says to attend unity talks
December 11, 2012 / 6:48 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says to attend unity talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi to office in a June election, said it would attend unity talks on Wednesday called for by the army to end a political crisis in the nation.

“The invitation is clear that it is from the army with the permission of the president. If anyone is invited, I don’t think it is appropriate to stay away,” Brotherhood spokesman Mahmoud Ghozlan told Reuters, confirming his group would go.

Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Edmund Blair

