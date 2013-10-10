FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt lifts travel ban on detained Canadians
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2013 / 7:24 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt lifts travel ban on detained Canadians

Hadeel Al Shalchi

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Canadians freed at the weekend after being held in Egypt for more than six weeks without charge were allowed to leave the country on Thursday when authorities lifted a travel ban.

John Greyson and Tarek Loubani were arrested after going to see street demonstrations on August 16, two days after security forces killed hundreds of supporters of toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo.

Egypt’s army-backed authorities released the pair on Sunday, but when they went to the airport a day later, they found their names were still on a list of people banned from leaving the country.

“The prosecutor general accepted the appeal to lift a travel ban on the Canadian men and his office has informed the Ministry of Interior. The men are free to leave whenever all the ports have been alerted,” spokesman Badr Abdelatti told Reuters.

Greyson and Loubani said they were in Cairo before going to the Gaza Strip where Loubani was due to teach a medical course while Greyson made a documentary about him.

They were arrested at a checkpoint, then searched and beaten, they said. They were taken to Cairo’s Tora prison, where members of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood are being held.

Reporting By Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.