Petrol bombs thrown outside Egypt presidential palace
#World News
December 5, 2012 / 4:53 PM / in 5 years

Petrol bombs thrown outside Egypt presidential palace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Petrol bombs were hurled during clashes between supporters of President Mohamed Mursi and his opponents outside his presidential palace, a Reuters witness reported on Wednesday.

The clashes erupted after the Muslim Brotherhood, the group that helped Mursi win a presidential election in June, told its supporters to go to the palace where opponents had gathered to protest against the president’s expanded powers.

Brotherhood supporters say they had been shot at during the clashes, where rival sides brawled and threw stones at each other. One protester showed off what he said was a gunshot wound to the leg, with blood pouring from the wound.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Michael Roddy

