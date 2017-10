A man take a picture of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and with Arabic words that reads "Leave" on the wall of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi canceled a decree which had sparked huge protests by giving him sweeping powers.

But Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood said a referendum on a new constitution would go ahead as planned on December 15 - suggesting the climbdown by Mursi may not be enough to satisfy the opposition.

