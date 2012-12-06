FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army deploys to protect presidency: state news agency
December 6, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt army deploys to protect presidency: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian military deployment around the presidential palace aims to secure the building, the state news agency reported on Thursday, following violent protests between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi in the area.

“The Republican Guard began a deployment around the headquarters of the presidency ... to secure the headquarters of the presidency in its capacity as a symbol of the state and the official headquarters of government,” the agency reported.

Reuters witnesses counted at least five tanks and nine armored personnel carriers around the presidency. The Republican Guard is responsible for guarding presidential offices across the country.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle

