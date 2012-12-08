FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt dialogue members recommended new decree by president
December 8, 2012 / 11:55 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt dialogue members recommended new decree by president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi canceled a decree which had sparked huge protests by giving him sweeping powers.

Politicians and others who took part in a national dialogue convened by Mursi said they recommended that the Islamist leader issue a new decree to replace one that sparked protests.

But the group said a referendum on the new constitution planned for December 15 could not be delayed, the dialogue spokesman, Mohamed Selim al-Awa, told a news conference after the meeting that was boycotted by the main opposition coalition.

He said Egypt’s president wanted the opposition to suggest changes to a new constitution.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair

