Mursi should protect Egyptian protesters: ElBaradei
December 5, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Mursi should protect Egyptian protesters: ElBaradei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi should protect protesters gathered outside his presidential palace if he wants to keep “what remains of his legitimacy”, opposition leader Mohammed ElBaradei said on Wednesday.

In response to scuffles that broke out between Mursi’s supporters and rivals outside the palace in Cairo, ElBaradei wrote on Twitter that Mursi should “bear responsibility to protect peaceful demonstrations wherever they are if he wants to preserve what remains of his legitimacy.”

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Edmund Blair

