Former Egyptian ambassador to U.S. named foreign minister
July 14, 2013 / 10:25 AM / in 4 years

Former Egyptian ambassador to U.S. named foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Nabil Fahmy, a former Egyptian ambassador to the United States, accepted the post of foreign minister on Sunday in the interim government being put in place after the removal of president Mohamed Mursi earlier this month.

Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi is assembling a government expected to be made up mainly of technocrats and liberals to lead Egypt under an army-backed “road map” to restore full civilian rule.

Reporting by Cairo bureau; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Mark Heinrich

