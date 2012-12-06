FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt opposition group assessing president's talks offer
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2012 / 9:13 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt opposition group assessing president's talks offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, is assessing President Mohamed Mursi’s offer to hold a national dialogue after the Islamist leader sparked a crisis by expanding his powers, a spokesman for the group said on Thursday.

“We are still assessing the president’s speech and call for talks. We are discussing it with our members and youths,” the alliance spokesman, Hussein Abdel-Ghani, told Reuters.

Other officials in the Front echoed those comments.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.