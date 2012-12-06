Egypt opposition group assessing president's talks offer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, is assessing President Mohamed Mursi’s offer to hold a national dialogue after the Islamist leader sparked a crisis by expanding his powers, a spokesman for the group said on Thursday.

“We are still assessing the president’s speech and call for talks. We are discussing it with our members and youths,” the alliance spokesman, Hussein Abdel-Ghani, told Reuters.

Other officials in the Front echoed those comments.