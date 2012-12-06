FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt troops to separate, not oppress crowds: general
#World News
December 6, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt troops to separate, not oppress crowds: general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s Republican Guard said forces deployed outside the presidential palace on Thursday had been sent there to separate supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, not to oppress them.

Calling for calm, General Mohamed Zaki told the state-run Middle East News Agency that the troops would not be used against the protesters.

“The armed forces, and at the forefront of them the Republican Guard, will not be used as a tool to oppress the demonstrators,” he said.

“I am personally extremely concerned about the safety of every Egyptian citizen, and that the clashes that happened around the presidential palace yesterday not be repeated,” he said.

Force would not be used against “members of the Egyptian nation”, he said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Osborn

