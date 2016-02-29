Egypt PM says government will present program to parliament in March

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s government will present its policy program to parliament during the second half of March, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a televised interview on Monday.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said previously that the government would only remain in power if the newly elected parliament approves its policy agenda because the government was put in place before this parliament was elected.

Egypt elected its first parliament in more than three years in November. It is dominated by Sisi loyalists.