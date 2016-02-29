FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt PM says government will present program to parliament in March
February 29, 2016 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt PM says government will present program to parliament in March

Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail attends a ceremony to sign military contracts with French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s government will present its policy program to parliament during the second half of March, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a televised interview on Monday.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said previously that the government would only remain in power if the newly elected parliament approves its policy agenda because the government was put in place before this parliament was elected.

Egypt elected its first parliament in more than three years in November. It is dominated by Sisi loyalists.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
