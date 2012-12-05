Egyptian group calls protest to counter Muslim Brotherhood

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian leftist opposition group urged its supporters to head to the presidential palace on Wednesday in response to the Muslim Brotherhood’s call for a protest there in support of President Mohamed Mursi, a spokeswoman said.

The Popular Current, led by ex-presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy, said its members would back other protesters who remained outside the palace overnight to demand that Mursi cancel a decree giving him sweeping powers and halt plans for a constitutional referendum on December 15.