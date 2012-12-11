FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt opposition to decide on talks position on Wednesday
December 11, 2012 / 6:38 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt opposition to decide on talks position on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt‘S main opposition coalition said it would meet on Wednesday morning to decide whether to attend unity talks later in the day called for by the army, a leading politician in the National Salvation Front, Hamdeen Sabahy, told Reuters.

“We have not yet received any invitations from the army but if we do, the Front will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. (0900) to decide its position on the invitation,” he said.

“The Egyptian army is a great army and highly valued among all Egyptians. We respect it and its efforts but if this invitation does not have a clear agenda then we are afraid it will be a public relations exercise and we don’t see any value in attending,” he said.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair

