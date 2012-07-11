FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's president seeks dialogue over parliament row
#World News
July 11, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's president seeks dialogue over parliament row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Mohamed Mursi said on Wednesday he would seek dialogue with political forces and judicial authorities to resolve a row over parliament, which was dissolved by the country’s generals when they were still in charge.

“There will be consultations among all political forces, institutions and the supreme council of judicial authorities to find the best way out of this situation in order to overcome this stage together,” Mursi said in a statement, read by spokesman Yasser Ali.

The Islamist president said he was commitment to the law and constitution. He added he was “committed to the rulings of Egyptian judges and very keen to manage state powers and prevent any confrontation”.

