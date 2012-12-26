FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi calls for unity, vows to fix economy
#World News
December 26, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Mursi calls for unity, vows to fix economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Mohamed Mursi urged all political powers on Wednesday to take part in a national dialogue to resolve lingering tensions and promised to take necessary steps to heal the economy.

In his first address to the nation since the adoption of a new constitution, he said he was considering possible cabinet changes and planned to introduce incentives to make Egypt a more attractive investment destination.

“The coming days will witness, God willing, the launch of new projects ... and a package of incentives for investors to support the Egyptian market and the economy,” he said in a televised speech.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Maria Golovnina Editing by Patrick Werr

