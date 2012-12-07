FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt postpones expat voting in referendum on constitution
December 7, 2012 / 6:37 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt postpones expat voting in referendum on constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s election committee has postponed the start of voting for Egyptians abroad in a constitutional referendum at the heart of a political crisis, the state news agency reported on Friday.

It said expatriate Egyptians would begin voting on Wednesday instead of Saturday as previously planned, at the request of the Foreign Ministry, which organizes the process.

The committee did not say whether this would affect the date of the referendum in Egypt, set for December 15. Postponement of the referendum on a constitution drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly is a main demand of President Mohamed Mursi’s opponents.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Alistair Lyon

