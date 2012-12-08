FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 8, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Army not seeking political role, says military source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A statement issued by Egypt’s armed forces calling for dialogue and pledging to protect state institutions and the people does not signal a return to politics, a military source said on Saturday.

“It is obvious from the statement that the military is just explaining what happened, as at the end it thanked its forces for going out on the streets and protecting public institutions, and it does not indicate any future intervention in politics,” the source, who is close to top officers, told Reuters.

A military council had run Egypt during an interim period after former military officer, Hosni Mubarak, was ousted last year. The armed forces have not intervened in the latest crisis.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

