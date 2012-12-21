FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt police fire tear gas as rival protesters hurl stones
#World News
December 21, 2012 / 11:44 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt police fire tear gas as rival protesters hurl stones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Riot policemen use tear gas to disperse protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Alexandria December 21, 2012. Supporters of Mursi and his opponents hurled rocks at each other in Egypt's second city on the eve of a final vote on a new constitution shaped by Islamists. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Police fired teargas on Friday when supporters of President Mohamed Mursi and his opponents hurled stones at each other in Egypt’s second city on the eve of a vote on a new constitution shaped by Islamists, a Reuters witness said.

Dozens of opponents of the new constitution and thousands of Islamists, separated by several lines of riot police, hurled rocks over the security cordon at each other near a mosque in Alexandria that was the focus for violence last week.

“God is great,” Islamists chanted when the stone-throwing began.

Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

