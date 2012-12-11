FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's army says unity talks won't cover politics
#World News
December 11, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's army says unity talks won't cover politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army chief said that Wednesday’s national unity talks would not be about politics or a referendum on a constitution that liberals want scrapped but would be to bring Egyptians together, speaking in comments broadcast on state television.

“We will not speak about politics nor about the referendum. tomorrow we will sit together as Egyptians,” armed forces chief and Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said at a joint gathering of army and police officials.

Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Edmund Blair

