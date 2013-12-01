Egypt assembly raises doubt over vote timetable

Members of the assembly writing Egypt's new constitution vote on an article at the Shura Council in Cairo December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - The assembly writing Egypt’s new constitution voted on Sunday against an article that requires parliamentary elections to be held before presidential elections, raising uncertainty over the country’s political transition timetable.

Thirty-three members of the 50-member assembly named by interim President Adly Mansour voted against the article, meaning they will have to redraft it.

Some members of the assembly had been calling for presidential elections to be held before parliamentary elections, citing the weak state of Egypt’s secular political parties.