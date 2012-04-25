FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt lets Mubarak's PM back in presidential race
#World News
April 25, 2012 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

Egypt lets Mubarak's PM back in presidential race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The body overseeing Egypt’s presidential election on Wednesday accepted an appeal by former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq against his disqualification as a candidate, allowing him back into the race.

“The presidential electoral committee headed by Farouk Soltan accepts the appeal of former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq, allowing him to contest the presidential race,” state news agency MENA reported.

Shafiq was the last prime minister under autocratic president Hosni Mubarak, who was overthrown on February 11, 2011. He was disqualified on Tuesday after the military council approved a new law denying political rights to anyone who served as president, vice president or prime minister in the decade prior to Mubarak’s fall.

Writing by Marwa Awad

