Egypt army to say it has kept pledge to cede power
#World News
June 30, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Egypt army to say it has kept pledge to cede power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ruling military council will say on Saturday that it is fulfilling its pledge made when it took over from ousted leader Hosni Mubarak to transfer power to an elected president, according to a statement obtained by Reuters.

“The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces announced on February 11, 2011 it was not an alternative to legitimacy sought by the people, had no aspiration for power or to pursue it and would deliver power to a president elected by the national will,” according to the statement to be issued later in the day.

“Today is the day to fulfill the pledge, the day that our great army and its national leadership proves that it is the guardian after God,” said the statement, which was obtained before a formal handover ceremony to Egypt’s newly elected Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi. (Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alistair Lyon)

