June 30, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Chants against Egypt army before president speaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Just before Egypt’s President Mohamed Mursi gave his first public speech after his inauguration on Saturday, some in the audience at Cairo University chanted slogans against the army.

“Down, down with military rule,” some chanted after the head of the ruling army council, Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, entered the hall. An official using a loudspeaker urged them to chant, “The army and people are one hand”, which many did.

Tantawi, another top general Sami Enan and army-appointed Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri had been greeted and applauded by many who stood up as they walked in to hear the address by Egypt’s first Islamist, civilian, freely elected president.

Writing by Edmund Blair

