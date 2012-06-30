Egypt president to encourage investment, tourism

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Mohamed Mursi promised on Saturday to work to attract investment in all areas of the economy and to revive tourism, both areas severely damaged by the turmoil that followed the uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak last year.

“We will work together to encourage investment in all sectors and restore tourism to its place, bringing benefit to the Egyptian economy and all citizens in Egypt,” he said in his first public address, broadcast on state television. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair)