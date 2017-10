Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will not sell any more state-owned companies, President Mohamed Mursi said in a speech on Tuesday.

“There will not be any more selling of the public sector again. That is over,” Mursi said in a speech to steel and metal industry workers in Helwan during celebrations ahead of Labour Day.

Egypt has not undertaken any major privatizations since 2008.