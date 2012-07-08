FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army meets to discuss presidential decree
July 8, 2012 / 4:52 PM / in 5 years

Egypt army meets to discuss presidential decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military council, which handed powers to an Islamist president last month, held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss a presidential decree ordering the dissolved parliament to reconvene, the state news agency reported.

It said the meeting was headed by Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, who leads the council that had governed Egypt after Hosni Mubarak’s overthrow last year. The council had dissolved the Islamist-led parliament based on a court order this month.

The generals met to “study and discuss the repercussions of President Mohamed Mursi’s decision to reconvene parliament,” the news agency MENA reported.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Patrick Werr; Writing by Edmund Blair

