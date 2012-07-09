FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's army says dissolved parliament on court order
#World News
July 9, 2012 / 6:09 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's army says dissolved parliament on court order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military council said on Monday its move to dissolve parliament last month was only to obey a court ruling and that it will always support the will of the Egyptian people.

A statement by the military council also said that it “was confident all institutions of state will respect constitutional decrees” and affirmed “the importance of the sovereignty of law and the constitution” to protect the state.

It said its decision to dissolve parliament was “an executive decision implementing the ruling of the Supreme Constitutional Court...”.

It was the council’s first comment since President Mohamed Mursi recalled parliament in defiance of the council.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Edmund Blair; Writing by Dina Zayed, editing by Diana Abdallah

