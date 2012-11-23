FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi praises judiciary, says will clean up corrupt elements
November 23, 2012 / 2:53 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi praises judiciary, says will clean up corrupt elements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, defending sweeping new powers he has assumed, praised the judiciary on Friday but said he would uncover corrupt elements.

“The Egyptian judiciary has always had and will always have honorable men who love justice, however, the judiciary has been affected by what affected the nation. It has some in it who are trying to take cover. I will remove that cover,” Mursi said, addressing supporters outside the presidential palace.

He also said he would work for the independence of executive, judicial and legislative authorities and would never use legislation to settle scores.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan

