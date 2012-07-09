Egypt's parliament speaker calls Tuesday session

CAIRO (Reuters) - The speaker of Egypt’s Islamist-led parliament called for members of the lower house to meet on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, after this week’s presidential decision to reverse an army order to dissolve the assembly.

Speaker Saad al-Katatni, in remarks published on Monday, a day after the presidential ruling, said parliament would convene at noon (0600 EDT) on Tuesday. The army had ordered the lower house dissolved based on a court order.