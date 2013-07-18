FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's interim president set to give speech
#World News
July 18, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's interim president set to give speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour attends a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim President Adli Mansour will address the nation on Thursday at 9 p.m. (3 p.m. ET), on the eve of planned mass protests by supporters and opponents of former President Mohamed Mursi who was ousted by the military on July 3.

The report on state television did not say if Adli would appear on television or if his message would be read out. It will be Adli’s first speech since July 4 when he was sworn in.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Writing by Yasmine Saleh, Editing by Michael Roddy

