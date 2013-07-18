Egypt's interim president set to give speech

Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour attends a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim President Adli Mansour will address the nation on Thursday at 9 p.m. (3 p.m. ET), on the eve of planned mass protests by supporters and opponents of former President Mohamed Mursi who was ousted by the military on July 3.

The report on state television did not say if Adli would appear on television or if his message would be read out. It will be Adli’s first speech since July 4 when he was sworn in.