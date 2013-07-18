Egypt's president vows to restore stability, prevent chaos

Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour attends a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim president, Adli Mansour, said on Thursday some people were trying to drive Egypt into “chaos” and promised to restore stability and security to the country.

“We are going through a critical stage and some want us to move towards chaos and we want to move towards stability. Some want a bloody path,” Mansour said in a televised speech, his first since he was sworn in on July 4.

“We will fight a battle for security until the end,” he added.