Egypt to uphold treaties, help Syrian people: Mursi
June 30, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Egypt to uphold treaties, help Syrian people: Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamist President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday that Egypt would work to end bloodshed in Syria and pledged to uphold international agreements, in a nod to Israel which is worried about the future of its 33-year-old peace treaty.

“We carry a message of peace to the world,” Mursi said in his first public address as president, broadcast on state television. “We emphasize the state of Egypt’s commitment to international treaties and agreements.”

“Egypt today is a supporter of the Palestinian and Syrian people. Spilling the Syrian people’s blood has to stop. We will exert efforts to achieve that in the near future,” he said.

“Egyptians will not export the revolution. We do not interfere in the affairs of others ... and at the same time we do not permit anyone to interfere in our affairs,” he said. Some Gulf Arab states have shown concerns that the rise of Islamists could unsettle their conservative monarchies.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Edmund Blair

