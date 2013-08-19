FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi says to fill financial gap from any Western sanctions on Egypt
#World News
August 19, 2013 / 3:23 PM / in 4 years

Saudi says to fill financial gap from any Western sanctions on Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal on Monday pledged to fill any financial gaps left by Western countries withdrawing aid from Egypt over its crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood protesters that has left hundreds dead since last week.

“To those who had declared they are stopping aid to Egypt or are waving such a threat, the Arab and Muslim nations are wealthy with their people and resources and will not shy away from offering a helping hand to Egypt,” he told state news agency SPA.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus McDowall and Andrew Heavens

