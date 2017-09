Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said on Monday that the chief of the armed forces wanted to drive Egypt to the same fate as Syria after at least 42 people were killed in a shooting in Cairo.

Holding General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi responsible, the group described the shooting as a “horrible crime” in a statement posted on Facebook.