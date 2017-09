Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with opponents outside Azbkya police station near Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 27 people were killed in Cairo on Friday during a protest by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, said a Reuters witness who counted their bodies.

The bodies were laid out in a mosque near the protest in Ramses Square.