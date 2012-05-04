Protesters hurl rocks at troops near Egypt ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Protesters threw rocks at troops guarding Egypt’s Defence Ministry on Friday as thousands marched in Cairo to denounce violence against demonstrators and the exclusion of candidates from the presidential election.
Hundreds of troops guarding the ministry surged forward when protesters began cutting through barbed wire used to seal off the ministry building in Cairo’s central Abbasiya neighborhood.
The protesters responded by throwing rocks towards the soldiers, who responded with water cannon.
