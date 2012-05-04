Egypt army rulers impose curfew after clashes

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army rulers imposed an overnight curfew on Friday in the streets around the defence ministry in Cairo after renewed clashes there between troops and protesters demanding an immediate end to military rule.

The curfew will last from 11 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) to 7 a.m. on Saturday, the military council said in a statement read out on state television.

The army “calls on all citizens to adhere to this or the military will confront with determination those who try to violate it,” it said, vowing legal action against those responsible for the unrest.