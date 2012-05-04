FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army rulers impose curfew after clashes
May 4, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt army rulers impose curfew after clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army rulers imposed an overnight curfew on Friday in the streets around the defence ministry in Cairo after renewed clashes there between troops and protesters demanding an immediate end to military rule.

The curfew will last from 11 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) to 7 a.m. on Saturday, the military council said in a statement read out on state television.

The army “calls on all citizens to adhere to this or the military will confront with determination those who try to violate it,” it said, vowing legal action against those responsible for the unrest.

Reporting by Patrick Werr and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer

