FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-Mursi students, police, residents clash at Egyptian university
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Pro-Mursi students, police, residents clash at Egyptian university

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police fired tear gas on Tuesday at student supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi who were protesting at the university in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura, witnesses said.

Four people were hurt in clashes between the students, police and residents that erupted near the Mansoura University campus, according to security sources.

Witnesses said the rival groups threw stones at each other. The sound of birdshot fire was also heard but it was not clear from which side it came.

Hundreds of students in different universities in Egypt have

staged protests for weeks against the army and in support of Mursi. Most have been met with tear gas and arrests.

Egypt has seen a wave of violence since the army overthrew Mursi in July amid mass protests against his rule. Hundreds have been killed, mostly from Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist supporters as well as about 100 security officers.

Mursi is in jail pending trial along with 14 other senior Muslim Brotherhood members on charges of inciting violence.

Thousands of Islamist activists and Muslim Brotherhood leaders have also been arrested since his fall and a court has ordered a ban on the Brotherhood and all its activities.

Mursi supporters plan to stage big demonstrations on Friday, the first day after the end of a nightly curfew imposed by the army-backed government after it violently broke up pro-Mursi protest camps in Cairo on August 14.

Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah, Writing by Yasmine Saleh, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.