Pro-Mursi vigils to be brought to an end: Egypt interior minister
#World News
July 26, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

Pro-Mursi vigils to be brought to an end: Egypt interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An injured supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carries a poster of Mursi as they run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo in this July 15, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Files

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sit-in protests in Cairo by supporters of Egypt’s deposed Islamist president will be “brought to an end soon and in a legal manner,” interim Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim was quoted as saying by state-run news website al Ahram.

Ibrahim said the protests would be cleared in line with complaints filed by residents in the area. Supporters of deposed leader Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood have been manning two main vigils in the capital for a month, demanding Mursi be reinstated after his July 3 overthrow by the army.

(Reporting and writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Matt Robinson and Eric Beech)

This story was refiled to correct the spelling of president Mursi's first name

