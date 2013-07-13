FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's interim PM names two more key ministerial candidates
#World News
July 13, 2013 / 8:53 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's interim PM names two more key ministerial candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi looks on during a group meeting of Gulf and Arab Finance Ministers in Abu Dhabi, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Interim Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi will ask leftist politician Godah Abdel Khalik to serve as supplies minister, a position he held for several months in 2011, two sources in the transitional administration told Reuters on Saturday.

In another key ministerial appointment, Christian liberal politician Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour will be invited to head the Investment Ministry.

Both posts are important as Egypt seeks to claw itself out of financial crisis following the overthrow of president Mohamed Mursi on July 3. Loans and aid from rich Gulf states worth $12 billion are expected to ease fuel and grain shortages and a lack of foreign exchange reserves in the short term.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Kevin Liffey

