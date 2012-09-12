Egypt to take legal action in U.S. against Prophet film makers

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi asked the Egyptian embassy in Washington to take legal action in the United States against makers of a film attacking the Muslim Prophet Mohammad, the official state news agency said on Wednesday.

Mursi had requested the mission take “all legal measures”, the MENA agency said, without giving further details on what that might involve.

Protesters who demonstrated outside the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Tuesday had demanded action by the president.