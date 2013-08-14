FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar condemns attack on Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood protest camp
August 14, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 4 years

Qatar condemns attack on Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood protest camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar condemned an attack by Egyptian security forces on Muslim Brotherhood supporters camping out in Cairo on Wednesday that killed at least 30 people.

State news agency QNA quoted a foreign ministry official as urging Egyptian authorities to “refrain from the security option in dealing with peaceful protests, and to preserve the lives of Egyptians at protest sites.”

Qatar had strongly backed ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi’s Brotherhood government.

Writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
