Pro-Mursi university students occupy Tahrir Square for the first time since the removal of President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces fired teargas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the army-backed government in Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Sunday, witnesses said.

Several hundred people had chanted “down down with military rule” and one protester had hung a picture of ousted President Mohamed Mursi from a lamppost before the teargas volleys began.