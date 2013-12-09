Egypt refers leading activist, 24 others, to trial

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian prosecutors referred a leading activist and 24 others to trial on Monday for violating a new law aimed at regulating protests, prosecution sources said.

Alaa Abdel Fattah, a symbol of the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, was arrested on November 28 for protesting without the permission of the authorities.

The group of 25 were also charged with assaulting police and damaging public and private property, the sources said.