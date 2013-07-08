FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for uprising
#World News
July 8, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood calls for uprising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood called on Egyptians to rise up against those who “want to steal” the revolution, a statement by its political wing said on Monday, after the Health Ministry said 35 people were killed in shooting outside the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard.

“(The Freedom and Justice Party) calls on the great Egyptian people to rise up against those who want to steal their revolution with tanks and armored vehicles, even over the dead bodies of the people,” a statement on the party’s Facebook page said.

The bloodshed deepened Egypt’s political crisis, escalating the struggle between the army, which overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last Wednesday after mass demonstrations demanding his resignation, and the Brotherhood, which has denounced what it called a coup.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Perry and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
