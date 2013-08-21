EU governments to review Egypt aid: EU's Ashton

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton talks to the media during an emergency EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to review assistance to Egypt while maintaining support to the most vulnerable people, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said following emergency talks on EU relations with Cairo.

“We have agreed ... to review the issue of our assistance to Egypt with the understanding that assistance to the most vulnerable groups and to civil society must continue,” Ashton told reporters.