Clash in Egypt's Alexandria kills one: official

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - A man was killed by gunfire on Friday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria during clashes between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, a health ministry official said.

It was not clear whether the victim was a Mursi supporter or opponent, added Amal Sharawi, the health ministry official. He was killed in clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood’s local offices in the city’s Sidi Gaber neighborhood.

State news agency MENA said 70 people had been injured.